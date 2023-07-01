Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) VP Sells $48,750.00 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Isaac Woods also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Isaac Woods sold 293 shares of Rockwell Automation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $86,895.01.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $329.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.90 and a 12 month high of $331.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.78.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

