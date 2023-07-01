Insider Buying: Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) CEO Buys 7,192 Shares of Stock

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) CEO James R. Barlow acquired 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,472.24. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,043.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance

HFBL stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $22.21.

Get Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana alerts:

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 million during the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,002 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.67% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Federal Bancorp Inc. of Louisiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.