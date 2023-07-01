Insider Buying: Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) Insider Purchases £49,500 in Stock

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Free Report) insider Peter Stokes acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £49,500 ($62,937.06).

Shares of LON CAPD opened at GBX 94.60 ($1.20) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £183.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1,182.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16. Capital Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 79 ($1.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 118 ($1.50). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.29 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 99.72.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAPD. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Capital from GBX 166 ($2.11) to GBX 170 ($2.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Capital from GBX 145 ($1.84) to GBX 150 ($1.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

