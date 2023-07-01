Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN) Shares Purchased by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UJAN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:UJAN opened at $32.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $157.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

