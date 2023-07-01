Inland Homes (LON:INL) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.50

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11), with a volume of 3,487,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.46 million, a PE ratio of 283.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. It operates through Land Sales, Asset Management Fees, Contract Income, House Building, Rental Income, Investment Properties, and Central Support segments. The company is also involved in the provision of finance and letting or operating of real estate properties.

