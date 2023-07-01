Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Up 248.5% in June

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 248.5% from the May 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 476,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 124,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,018. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.99. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $121.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Industria de Diseño Textil Increases Dividend

About Industria de Diseño Textil

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.2358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.16. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is 70.15%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various retail concepts. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands.

