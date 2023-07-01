INDUS Holding AG (OTCMKTS:INDHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

INDUS Holding AG (OTCMKTS:INDHF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of INDUS in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

INDHF stock remained flat at C$30.00 during trading hours on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. INDUS has a 12-month low of C$30.00 and a 12-month high of C$30.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$30.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$38.31.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

