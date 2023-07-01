INDUS (ETR:INH) Shares Down 0.4%

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €24.90 ($27.07) and last traded at €25.05 ($27.23). 9,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.15 ($27.34).

INDUS Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $673.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.89.

INDUS Company Profile

(Free Report)

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.