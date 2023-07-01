ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of IPNFF remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 139,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,278. ImagineAR has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
