ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 55.9% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ImagineAR Price Performance

Shares of IPNFF remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 139,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,278. ImagineAR has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Get ImagineAR alerts:

ImagineAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

ImagineAR Inc provides engaging and interactive content to users through a cloud-based augmented reality (AR) platform. The company's products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API that offers unlimited AR visual and GPS activations, AR scavenger hunts, reward cards, and real-time analytics; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

