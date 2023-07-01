IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Acquires $900,000.00 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 330,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
IGMS opened at $9.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $397.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -0.23.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.04. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 74.30% and a negative net margin of 14,363.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
