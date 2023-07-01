iFabric (TSE:IFA) Shares Up 7.9%

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.53 and last traded at C$1.36. 28,520 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 8,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.26.

iFabric Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$41.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09.

iFabric Company Profile

iFabric Corp. engages in the design and distribute of women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Intimate Apparel division engages in the design, purchase, and distribution of intimate apparel, which includes a range of specialty bras, including reversible bra, patented backless, and strapless underwire bra under the trade name Coconut Grove Intimates.

