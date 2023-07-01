IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IDXX traded up $7.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $502.23. The company had a trading volume of 430,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,618. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $515.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $900.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.36 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.86.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,187 shares of company stock worth $6,402,047 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.