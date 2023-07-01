Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €5.38 ($5.85). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €5.33 ($5.79), with a volume of 2,400 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Get Idaho Strategic Resources alerts:

Idaho Strategic Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources

Idaho Strategic Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:IDR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported €0.01 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of (€0.02) (($0.02)) by €0.03 ($0.03). Idaho Strategic Resources had a negative net margin of 18.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of €3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €3.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 271,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 54,546 shares during the period. 8.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.