iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Short Interest Down 69.3% in June

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the May 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 560,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
iAnthus Capital Price Performance
ITHUF stock remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,032. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. iAnthus Capital has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08.
iAnthus Capital Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iAnthus Capital
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.