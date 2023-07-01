Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Short Interest Update

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hypera Trading Up 6.6 %

OTCMKTS HYPMY traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $9.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,946. Hypera has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $9.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Hypera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Hypera Company Profile

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, MaxSulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

