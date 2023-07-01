Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) is Leeward Investments LLC MA’s 8th Largest Position

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,584 shares during the quarter. Huron Consulting Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 2.06% of Huron Consulting Group worth $31,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter worth approximately $6,807,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 541.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

HURN opened at $84.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.56. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $87.44.

Insider Activity

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C. Mark Hussey purchased 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,529.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John D. Kelly purchased 1,500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.29 per share, for a total transaction of $112,935.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,711.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey purchased 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $144,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,993,529.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HURN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.