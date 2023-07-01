Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 216.3% from the May 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hurco Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Hurco Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hurco Companies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 307,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hurco Companies in the 1st quarter worth $576,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hurco Companies Price Performance

Shares of HURC stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $21.65. 9,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,619. The firm has a market cap of $139.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.45. Hurco Companies has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 1.91%.

Hurco Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.97%.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

