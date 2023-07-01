Humanscape Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for about $0.0678 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $7.63 million and $2.09 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @hippocrat_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

