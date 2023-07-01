HP (NYSE:HPQ) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

HPQ has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,795,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,887,800. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. HP has a 12 month low of $24.08 and a 12 month high of $35.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,024 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

