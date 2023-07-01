Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Short Interest Update

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 7,453 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $708,109.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,318 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,970,733.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 755 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $71,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,079,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,787,625.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOVNP traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.20.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

