Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stake Increased by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 440,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Hormel Foods makes up 4.8% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $17,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 217.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,552 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,014,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,069. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.09. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

