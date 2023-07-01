Horizon Financial Services LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Horizon Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johns Hopkins University raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,186.3% during the fourth quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,425,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,851 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,628,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 532,130.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,097,000 after buying an additional 888,658 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,169,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,306,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,330,000 after buying an additional 620,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average of $78.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

