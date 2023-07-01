Horizon Financial Services LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Horizon Financial Services LLC reduced its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 503.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,268,000 after purchasing an additional 747,768 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,625,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 549,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,159,000 after purchasing an additional 327,513 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 338,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 150,099 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $76.39 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.06 and its 200 day moving average is $72.35.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

