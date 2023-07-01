Horizon Financial Services LLC Sells 139 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Horizon Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $442.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $447.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $408.87 and its 200 day moving average is $372.43.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

