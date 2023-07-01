Horizon Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Horizon Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $88,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 220,704 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $76.39 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.35.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

