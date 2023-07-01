Horizon Financial Services LLC Has $243,000 Stock Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGHY. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of PGHY opened at $19.38 on Friday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $19.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32.

About Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

