Horizon Financial Services LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Horizon Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,964 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 9.4% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $62.18.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

