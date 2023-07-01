Horizon Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,367 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $52.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $52.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.86.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

