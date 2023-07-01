holoride (RIDE) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last seven days, holoride has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a market cap of $13.13 million and approximately $195,680.60 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,925.71 or 0.06321885 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00043050 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030623 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017363 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013669 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01869159 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $162,963.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.