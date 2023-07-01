holoride (RIDE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $190,262.35

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 1st. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $13.30 million and approximately $190,262.35 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,919.36 or 0.06275233 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00042226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030703 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013621 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01872771 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $197,019.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

