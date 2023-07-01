holoride (RIDE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $190,262.35

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. holoride has a total market capitalization of $13.30 million and $190,262.35 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, holoride has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,919.36 or 0.06275233 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00042226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030703 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013621 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000402 BTC.

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01872771 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $197,019.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

