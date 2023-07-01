HI (HI) Trading 23.7% Lower Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $7.97 million and approximately $112,026.75 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00020335 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014152 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,603.33 or 0.99988567 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00294551 USD and is down -7.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $162,274.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

