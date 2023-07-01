HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0029 on Exchanges

HI (HI) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, HI has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HI token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $8.00 million and $70,879.75 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00020937 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014124 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,596.50 or 1.00005363 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00294551 USD and is down -7.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $162,274.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

