HF Advisory Group LLC Invests $206,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VTI stock opened at $220.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.26. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $221.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.