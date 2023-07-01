Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.49% of Henry Schein worth $52,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after buying an additional 51,106 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.10. The company had a trading volume of 940,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,459. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average is $80.32. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $89.72.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock worth $5,651,018 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.14.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

