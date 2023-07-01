Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Short Interest Down 73.2% in June

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Price Performance

NASDAQ HCVI remained flat at $10.26 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,254. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI alerts:

Institutional Trading of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 337.5% in the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,123,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,183 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,164,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 46,929 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 5,633.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 697,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 685,305 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,800,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,492,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.