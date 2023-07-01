Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HNNAZ traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.94. 326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $25.64.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%.

