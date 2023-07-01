Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 80.6% from the May 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.04. 6,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,116. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $21.23.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3403 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This is a boost from Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.33. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.