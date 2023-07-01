Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after buying an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after buying an additional 545,185 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Valero Energy by 1,820.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 477,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,708,000 after buying an additional 452,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after buying an additional 414,272 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $117.27 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.04. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.46.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

