Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 554 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $282.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.74. The stock has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.