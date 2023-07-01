Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,010,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $733,000.

Shares of SCHG opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $75.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.81.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

