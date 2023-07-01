Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $779,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,286.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,114,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,627,000 after acquiring an additional 49,931,103 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

