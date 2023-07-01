Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $962,000 Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,188,000 after buying an additional 685,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after buying an additional 652,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,417,000 after buying an additional 345,756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL opened at $94.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.23.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

