Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $7.02 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $291,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.61 and a 200-day moving average of $106.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.