Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $344,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 58,868 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after acquiring an additional 816,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ INTC opened at $33.44 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.57.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

