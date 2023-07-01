Hedera (HBAR) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 1st. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.62 billion and $24.59 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0503 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,249,147,029 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,227,567,289.578365 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05032633 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $38,759,147.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

