Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL) Short Interest Down 72.7% in June

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the May 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWEL. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 865.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 274,400 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $1,350,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 37,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 10,538 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HWEL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.28. 1,288,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,093. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

