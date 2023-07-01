Head-To-Head Survey: Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) & YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGA)

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Free Report) and YogaWorks (OTCMKTS:YOGA – Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wag! Group and YogaWorks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group $65.82 million 1.20 -$38.57 million ($1.79) -1.17 YogaWorks $59.59 million 0.00 -$35.19 million N/A N/A

YogaWorks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wag! Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 YogaWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Wag! Group and YogaWorks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Wag! Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 221.43%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Wag! Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of YogaWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Wag! Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of YogaWorks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wag! Group and YogaWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group N/A -821.47% -47.98% YogaWorks N/A N/A N/A

Summary

YogaWorks beats Wag! Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools. Wag! Group Co. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About YogaWorks

YogaWorks, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of yoga studios and training centers. The firm provides yoga space, teachers at studios, training program, workshops, retreats, and online lessons including Vinyasa, Gentle Yoga, Ashtanga, hot yoga, prenatal classes, and community classes. It also offers a variety of fitness classes. Yoga Works was founded by Maty Ezraty, Chuck Miller, and Alan Finger in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

