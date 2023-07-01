Head to Head Review: MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) vs. THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF)

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) and THG (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of MercadoLibre shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of MercadoLibre shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MercadoLibre and THG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MercadoLibre 5.46% 34.92% 4.81% THG N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MercadoLibre $10.54 billion 5.64 $482.00 million $12.21 97.02 THG N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares MercadoLibre and THG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MercadoLibre has higher revenue and earnings than THG.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MercadoLibre and THG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MercadoLibre 0 2 5 0 2.71 THG 1 5 1 0 2.00

MercadoLibre presently has a consensus price target of $1,484.50, suggesting a potential upside of 25.32%. THG has a consensus price target of C$70.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10,945.60%. Given THG’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe THG is more favorable than MercadoLibre.

Summary

MercadoLibre beats THG on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps. The company also offers Mercado Fondo that allows users to invest funds deposited in their Mercado Pago accounts; Mercado Credito, which extends loans to certain merchants and consumers; and Mercado Envios logistics solution that enables sellers on its platform to utilize third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. In addition, it provides Mercado Libre Classifieds, an online classified listing service, where users can list and purchase motor vehicles, real estate, and services; Mercado Libre Ads, an advertising platform, which enables large retailers and brands to promote their products and services on the web; and Mercado Shops, an online storefronts solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own digital stores. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands. It also engages in the online beauty and haircare businesses; and provision of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products. In addition, the company operates THG OnDemand, which offers entertainment products and subscription services for clothing, gadgets, and vinyl; THG Experience that comprises of Three luxury event spaces, including King Street Townhouse Hotel, Great John Street Hotel, and Hale Country Club & Spa; and THG Luxury, which operates various websites that retails fashion and lifestyle brands. Further, it operates hairdressing salons and hotels; offers website development, franchising and consultancy, warehouse and distribution, environmental consulting, translation and interpretation, and marketing services; distributes motion pictures; recovers sorted metals; and produces visual content. The company was formerly known as THG Holdings plc and changed its name to THG Plc in January 2021. THG Plc was founded in 2004 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

