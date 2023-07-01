Head-To-Head Review: MBIA (NYSE:MBI) and Assurant (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) and MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Assurant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of MBIA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Assurant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of MBIA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Assurant and MBIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assurant 2.33% 12.54% 1.64% MBIA -185.35% N/A -1.35%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assurant $10.19 billion 0.66 $276.60 million $4.48 28.06 MBIA $154.00 million 3.08 -$203.00 million ($4.30) -2.01

This table compares Assurant and MBIA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Assurant has higher revenue and earnings than MBIA. MBIA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Assurant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Assurant has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MBIA has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Assurant and MBIA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assurant 0 0 3 0 3.00 MBIA 0 0 3 0 3.00

Assurant presently has a consensus target price of $139.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.56%. MBIA has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.46%. Given MBIA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MBIA is more favorable than Assurant.

Summary

Assurant beats MBIA on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assurant



Assurant, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and voluntary manufactured housing insurance, voluntary homeowners insurance, and other specialty products. The company was formerly known as Fortis, Inc. and changed its name to Assurant, Inc. in February 2004. Assurant, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About MBIA



MBIA Inc. provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, Corporate, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S. political subdivisions and territories, as well as utilities, airports, health care institutions, higher educational facilities, housing authorities, and other similar agencies and obligations issued by private entities. It also insures the non-U.S. public finance and global structured finance, including asset-backed obligations; and sovereign-related and sub-sovereign bonds, utilities, and privately issued bonds used for the financing of projects that include toll roads, bridges, airports, public transportation facilities, and other types of infrastructure projects, as well as offers third-party reinsurance services. MBIA Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

